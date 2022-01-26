Bellevue East wrestling wins Battle of Bellevue dual

The Bellevue East wrestling team was able to earn head coach Todd Porter one last win over cross-town rivals Bellevue West.

Porter is retiring at the end of this year.

The Chieftains beat an energized Thunderbird team 43-29.

Porter said he knew the dual was going to be a dogfight before the first match began.

"The guys knew that they had to step up and we had to have some of our kids that had below 500 records," he said. "I told them, you're going to be in matches with other kids who are below 500 and you've got to win."

Hunter Teeters came up big for the Chieftains in a 3-0 decision win. Porter described the victory as the biggest of Teeters' career.

"He transferred here from Washington and he's been having a rough year, but he's always been a battler and he went out and gave us a spark," Porter said.

Porter said other wrestlers that stepped up for Bellevue East include Marshall Chandler going up a weight class to 195-pounds and getting a pin and Gavin Zurcher coming off the bench to get a pin at 170.

"I know they wanted to win this for me," he said. "We are 45 and three against Bellevue West in my 24 years and I'm super proud that I've been able to give this bunch of kids, for 24 years, a chance to raise their head up and be proud to wrestle for Bellevue East."

He said the win against Bellevue West can only be viewed as beneficial for East moving forward.

"It always feels good and is an emotional lift when you get a big win against your arch rivals," Porter said.

Porter does note he wants his team to minimize the amount of times they get pinned for the rest of the season.

"Some of the guys are starting to get a little better and that's what we try to do," he said. "We try to peak in February and that's what our goal is."

Bellevue East has a couple of events left between now and the district tournament on Feb. 11. Bellevue East's last home dual of the season will be on Feb. 1 against Lincoln Pius X.

