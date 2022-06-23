Bellevue Fire Department promotes 9 into new roles

The Bellevue Fire Department held a "historic" promotion ceremony Wednesday, June 22.

Two new roles will be created effective July 3: fire apparatus engineer and paramedic shift supervisor, EMS Supervisor Shari Lentsch said.

"These are the first people to occupy these positions," Lentsch said. "They're paving the way for us moving forward."

The fire apparatus engineers will drive and operate fire trucks, while the paramedic shift supervisors will oversee the three shifts. Both roles had been covered using a rotation system, but they will now be covered by dedicated specialists, Lentsch said.

The engineers will set up, operating and drive the fire trucks, enabling them to overcome any challenges that might arise with the vehicles.

"They will know it like nobody else does," Lentsch said. "So that will help us a great deal just in having consistency and someone who is an expert with that particular piece of equipment."

The firefighters promoted to the new role are Max Ceballo, Evan Engelman, Travis Fowler, Colton Radford, Dan Vanderhart and Jason Webe.

The paramedic supervisors will be assigned to specific shifts, and they will be in charge of training for emergency medical services. They'll respond to calls involving critical care, take care supplies and help maintain required certifications.

"They are going to be basically in charge of a majority of the EMS for their respective shifts," Lentsch said.

The captains promoted to the new role, which is right below a battalion chief, are Ben Burbridge, Sam Glover and Kelly Vogel.

The new positions won't be backfilled, because those tasks were previously done by a number of the department's personnel, but they reflect the continued development of the Bellevue Fire Department since its transition to having full-time, paid staffing.

Adding the roles will help deepen the leadership bench for the fire department. Lentsch said the promotions will help those selected seek future promotions, and it provides an opportunity for them to have gone through the civil service exam procedure.

"When the next promotional exam comes up, these people (will) know how to study," Lentsch said. "They know what the process it, and they have made themselves more valuable to the department."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.