Bellevue firefighters recognized for saving lives

The Bellevue Fire Department recognized the difference its members make in the community — and in particular the lives they save — during an awards ceremony in late August.

Mayor Rusty Hike said he’s seen the fire and rescue crews respond personally twice, and he said they provide a great, courteous, professional service.

“People talk very highly of our fire department,” Hike said. “I just want you guys to know that I do hear that, and that that makes me proud.”

City Administrator Jim Ristow applauded the spouses and family members who support the firefighters and emergency medical technicians, and he echoed Hike’s remarks about the praise the city receives about the department.

“We’re exceptionally proud of you,” Ristow said. “We are in a great place with our fire department, so thanks to our leadership team, too.”

Eric Ernest, medical director of the Bellevue Fire Department, said the care the department provides Bellevue residents is “some of the best in terms of what we see across the state.”

“The attention to detail, the teamwork, the focus on the patient is just truly phenomenal,” he said.

Ernest stressed that for cardiac arrest patents, their odds of surviving fall by about 10% per minute they aren’t in the hospital receiving treatment.

“A fast response, getting on scene, taking care of the patient quickly and getting them to where they need to be and providing phenomenal life-saving care is truly what allows people to go back to their family and friends,” he said.

Fire Chief Perry Guido recounted the transition the Bellevue Fire Department took from an all-volunteer force in 2010 to being a part-time department and eventually evolving into a full-time career department as of this past year.

“During those 14 years of change, the men and women of the Bellevue Fire Department formed a culture of excellence from within, where they constantly strive to improve the department and themselves,” Guido said. “We’re always exploring and pushing for best practices in the fire/EMS field.”

When the department does recognize its members, Guido said they often get the response that “this is our job, this is what we do.” But he said that they deserve praise and recognition for a job well done. He highlighted two stories that he said epitomize the department.

Over the summer, he said a crew responded to an medical emergency for a person who had been mowing their yard.

“After the the crews attended to him, put him in the rescue unit to be taken to the hospital, the fire truck was still left behind with the four members on their crew,” he said. “They looked at the yard and decided to go ahead and finish mowing this individual’s yard. I thought that was just outstanding.”

“The same thing happened in the wintertime,” Guido added. “We had another medical emergency where someone was suffering from a heart attack, I think it was. But, regardless, the crews stayed on the scene afterwards and shoveled their driveway and walk. Nobody told them to do that. We don’t talk about that. They took it upon themselves because they really do care about this community.”

At the ceremony, the department recognized the following individuals:

Thomas Ahl, Anthony Bagwell, Tradell Berry, Mike Bohnenkamp, Matthew Bower, Adam Braun, Mitch Brittain, Ben Burbridge, Max Ceballo, John Cieslik, Kyle Cooper, Austin Croushorn, Jeffrey Day, David Divoky, John Divoky, Evan Engelman, Adam Fisher, Jordon Foster, Cody Fouts, Travis Fowler, Anthony Gibilisco, Samuel Glover, Frank Guido, Adam Harris, Russ Herting, Gabriel Hoins, Grant Hubbard, Alex Hurd, Travis Hurd, Zane Johnson, Brandon Kallhoff, Michael Kimble, George Lee, John Lessig, Kevin Longchamps, Aaron Mainelli, Adolph Martin, Dustin Maw, Eric McCormick, Eric Mixan, John Morenz, Troy Nawrocki, Randy Newquist, Travis Nielsen, Joseph Penry, Charles Petersen, Joshua Peterson, Aaron Peth, Timothy Pohl, Colton Radford, Brendon Richardson, Michael Robb, James Robinson, Jeff Robison, Anthony Rogers, Cody Salvatore, Keith Sanders, Jonathan Schaffer, Nathan Schneck, Travis Schliep, Jacob Sempeck, Nicholas Simon, Daniel Slowik, John Spence, Kurt R. Strachota, Daniel Vanderhart, Ed VanSant, Doug Vawter, Kelly Vogel, Steven Wardlaw, Jason Weber, Timothy Wessling, Tyle Wilkinson and Jeremy Zink.