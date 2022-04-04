Bellevue Florist closes up shop after almost 70 years

For nearly seven decades, the Bellevue community could get their floral needs fulfilled by the Bellevue Florist.

Bellevue Florist owners Rick and Molly Slagle have decided it is time to retire.

The Bellevue Florist Store opened in 1953 and has operated in its current location since 1955. Rick took the store over from his parents in 1977.

"I grew up with it and they were talking about retiring and selling and it would've been like losing a sibling," Rick said. "So I decided to step in and do it."

Rick said one of his favorite memories was seeing the changes around town over the years.

"My folks operated out of their house from 1953 until they got the building built in '55 and then moved here," Rick said.

He said a lot of retail stores have moved out of the area since the Bellevue Florist's inception.

"There's not a lot of retail down in Old Towne Bellevue. There used to be two, three drug stores at one time and clothing stores and all that and that's all gone now," Rick said.

The two have also seen the full gamut of services they provided to the community.

"When I first started here, we did weddings for people and now we're doing funerals for the same people," Rick said.

The reason behind closing the store now is simple -- the married couple is tired of working as much as they are now.

The pair regularly work 60-hour weeks at the Bellevue Florist.

"We work every holiday and every Saturday and I've done that for years," Rick said.

The couple managed to take a two-week vacation earlier this year -- their first in their 40 years of marriage.

"There are other things we'd like to do, like working on our house and just something different," Rick said.

He said the family has been surprised by all the positive comments they have been getting on social media.

"We kind of kept it low key that we were retiring and it got out on Facebook and we've heard a lot of things. So it's nice to know that people appreciate it," Rick said.

