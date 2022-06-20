Bellevue Food Pantry hopes to move into vacated library building

It's a challenge to move around the Bellevue Food Pantry without bumping into shelves and bags of food, which fill every available space in the facility.

Unfortunately, that's not a sign of overwhelming generosity or a steep decline in food insecurity. It's an indication at the pantry is busting at its seams and could use a new space from which to serve the community.

A proposal working its way through the Bellevue City Council would see the pantry relocate from Washington Park to a new space about a 1.4 mile drive to the northwest, the space currently filled by the Bellevue Public Library.

Jill Connor, deputy director of Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, said the space at the food pantry is tight and doesn't allow service to be delivered the way ENCAP would like to provide support.

Currently, visitors to the Bellevue Food Pantry -- which sits on just barely over 10,000 square feet -- arrive and sit in one of a couple chairs in a small front entrance while a pantry volunteer gathers items into a bag for them. Connor said ENCAP would prefer to allow visitors to shop the pantry and make their own selections, but that's just not possible.

"We want to make sure that the things that people are getting from the pantry they can actually use," Connor said.

Since January, the pantry has been grouping items into meal kits to make sure the food goes together in a coherent manner, supplementing as needed from the Food Bank of the Heartland and providing bread from Rotella and Hy-Vee

"We make sure there's two dinner options," Connor said. "We make sure that there's a couple of lunch options and breakfast options, and then we partner with the Food Bank to make sure every family gets a protein."

The concept is a bit like a service like HelloFresh, providing a supplement to families' meals for the week.

"We try to really make sure that there's some nutritious options for families," Connor said. "They're not just getting a bag of random things."

Ideally, though, families would select exactly those items they would use and need –- so they don't end up with extras of something they already have but nothing they wanted.

"We really want to bring food dignity to families in Bellevue, as the community in Sarpy County with the highest poverty rate," Connor said. "It's really important for us to continue this work and to get families into a space where they can determine what their needs are."

So ENCAP has been looking for a new space the last couple of years, knowing it has strong community support in Bellevue, dating back to when the pantry was operated by several churches in the community working out a trailer in a church parking lot.

"It's very, very important to us to stay in this community," Connor said. "We didn't want to go too far from our buildings."

That's been a challenge in the current commercial real estate market to find a location with an appropriate floor plan that would meet ENCAP's needs. But then the City of Bellevue decided earlier this year to purchase the Bellevue Professional Center at 2206 Longo Drive for $3.45 million to become the new home of the Bellevue Public Library.

The decision followed years of studies and discussions about the future facilities needs of the library, including proposals to build a brand new library building. The move also left the question of what to do with the current facility at 1003 Lincoln Road.

ENCAP has asked the city to sell the building to the nonprofit for $500,000 to become the new home of the Bellevue Food Pantry, as well as a community resource center. The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed purchase agreement.

Assuming the sale goes through, while the library move takes place, ENCAP would launch an estimated $2.5 million capital campaign to pay to overhaul the space along Lincoln Road, which sits down a hill from Bellevue East High School. Connor said ENCAP will need "a lot of support" from the community to make everything work out.

"We're evaluating that as well, because it's a huge process," Connor said. "Right now, we're at step one, and that's the fun part."

Beyond the renovations that would be needed, ENCAP would come up with a vision for how the space might best serve the community.

"We really want families to come into a wonderful, welcoming space," Connor said. "When families come to us, they are at their most vulnerable."

Food insecurity is generally a symptom of a larger problem, and ENCAP wants to provide a wrap-around support system with its community partners, such as the Sarpy County Women, Infants, and Children's office, Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs or other organizations offering social services.

The goal is to keep families from having to go from place to place, as transportation can provide a significant barrier -- along with just finding the time to access resources.

"It's just a way to ensure that families have everything they need before they leave," Connor said. "We absolutely know that this tight-knit community has a wonderful way of coming together to be able to holistically address (community members') needs."

About 7,000 people came through the Bellevue Food Pantry and ENCAP's programs last year, with 5,500 receiving food and 2,100 seeking support services such as emergency rent and utility assistance.

Each time a person comes to the door of the pantry offers an opportunity to build a relationship with them and have a conversation about what else they need, Connor said.

"It's very isolating to be in a vulnerable situation like that," Connor said. "So the more that you can build relationships with individuals, they feel more engaged in a part of the community, too."

