Bellevue gas station's $2.38 special calls attention to high gas prices

A Bellevue gas station rolled back its prices to $2.38 per gallon for a couple hours Wednesday morning.

The price cut at Speedy Gas N Shop at 12701 S. 28th Ave. was a promotion organized by Americans for Prosperity to call attention to high gas prices and inflation.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts made an appearance alongside State Sens. John Arch of La Vista, Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha and Mike Flood of Norfolk. Flood is squaring off against State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a special election Tuesday for a seat in Congress.

"Drivers here in Bellevue are getting the opportunity to get gas for what it was a year and a half ago," Ricketts said, noting that $2.38 was the price at the pump when President Joe Biden took office.

AFP-Nebraska reimbursed the gas station for the difference in the price for sales made during the two-hour promotion, which Nebraska Examiner reported totaled nearly $4,000.

Nebraska's average price -- about $4.75 per gallon for regular on Wednesday, according to AAA -- remains below the national average. AAA said Nebraska's highest recorded average price was $4.79 on June 17, while national prices broke threshold of a $5 average price.

“The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.”

Adjusted for inflation, though, the current pain at the pump is still less than July 2008, when the the average cost of regular gas in Nebraska was $4, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. That 2008 price would be the equivalent $5.43 in 2022 dollars.

Jessica Shelburn, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska, said she believes companies aren't refining as much gas as they could -- despite the present demand.

"You do see when gas prices are lower, they're saying that they don't want to supply more," Shelburn said. "But right now, we have the opportunity, and they're saying that they can supply more. We're just not allowing them to."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that U.S. refineries will be working "near the upper limits of what refiners can consistently maintain" but will produce less than before the pandemic. The administration said that's due to refinery closures triggered by the sudden decline in demand from the pandemic, "which put downward pressure on refinery margins and made market conditions more challenging for refinery operators."

Shelburn called tapping the strategic oil reserves and a proposal by Biden to temporarily stop the collection of the 18-cent federal gas tax a "gimmick" and "Band-Aids" that don't solve the problem.

At the event, Ricketts said that Biden was making "war on our energy resources" by cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and stalling the leasing of federal lands for energy extraction. He said that "the Biden administration has been kidnapped by the radical environmentalists."

"If you started making an impact on allowing us to explore our energy resources, you would see those prices start coming down as soon as those policies started going into place," Ricketts said.

The Nebraska Democratic Party said in a news release that Ricketts fails to blame oil companies for taking record profits and that he could take action to help Nebraskans, but instead chose to "stunt" for publicity.

“Gov. Ricketts could ease some pain of the global gas prices by calling a tax holiday at the pump,” Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said, “Ricketts could also demand all gas stations require a 15% ethanol blend."

Shelburn with AFP-Nebraska said a permanent solution would require elected officials coming together to do what's best for the American people.

"It takes everyone coming to the table and having those discussions and being willing to make some compromises," Shelburn said. "The Biden administration isn't gonna get everything they want. The oil companies aren't gonna get everything they want. The focus needs to be on the American people. And that's what we've really lost track of, I think, in society is that we're not focusing on making sure people have the ability to live their American dream."

