Bellevue girls wrestling win back-to-back duals

The Bellevue girls wrestling team saw plenty of action with back-to-back duals on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 against Plattsmouth and Omaha Bryan.

Bellevue wrestled only three official dual matches and one exhibition match against Plattsmouth on Jan. 18.

Jayda Parker opened things up for Bellevue with a first period pin against Plattsmouth wrestler Grace Stonner.

Both teams were open at 100,120,138,145,165 and 185 pounds.

Bellevue wrestler Neva Ybarzabal received a forfeit in the 235-pound match to put Bellevue up 12-0 against Plattsmouth.

Bellevue wrestler Alexis Eason received a forfeit at 107-pounds and Bellevue was up 18-0.

Plattsmouth wrestler Zoey Barber was able to get some team points on the board for the Blue Devils with a pin over Sophia Mahlberg.

Daleeanna Bulanda was able to get the six team points right back for Bellevue with a pin over Wynter Hansen to end the dual.

Bellevue won 24-6 over Plattsmouth.

On Jan. 19 against Omaha Bryan, the Bellevue girls got more mat time.

Omaha Bryan and Bellevue were both open in the 100,126,145, 165 and 185-pound weight classes.

Kelsey Simpon gave Bellevue six team points right off the bat with a pin over Alexis Eason in the 107-pound match.

Layna Blankenship was able to get one back for the Bears with a pin of her own in the 114-pound match against Mahlberg.

Blankenship has been doing well lately, having won the Metro Conference title on Jan. 15 and is leader for the Bryan girls wrestling team.

Bellevue wrestler Aniya Williams received a forfeit at 120-pounds to put Bellevue up 12-6.

Bellevue would not settle for forfeits though as the team showed it could earned six points on its own.

Bulanda dominated her match from start to finish and was able to secure a cradle and the pin for Bellevue to increase the team lead to 18-6.

Omaha Bryan wrestler Sugei Rivera and Bellevue wrestler Jayda Parker received forfeits in their respective weight classes to have the team score at 24-12.

The night ended with the 235-pound match between Bellevue's Neva Ybarzabal and Bryan's Taylor Kress.

Ybarzabal coming off a Metro Conference title in which she pinned her way through the tournament, once again came up big for Bellevue with a first period pin over Kress to end the dual at 30-12.

Bellevue head coach Bryan Irsik said his team has improved since the start of the season.

He said Parker, 28-1 on the season, has come a long way since the start of the season.

"She's really focusing on position and improving each day on her shots, her offense, and controlling her position as well and that's leading to her success," Irsik said.

Irsik also gave credit to Bulanda, the team's lone senior.

"It's nice when you get a kid with a motor that goes 120% all the time and she wants to learn," Irsik said. "It's disappointing that she's a senior because we'd love to have her for a long period but she's come such a long way."

Irsik said his 235-pound wrestler Ybarzabal has goals of being one of the top girls in the state.

"She puts in the work, she practices hard each day, she is very coachable," Irsik said. "She's got two losses to the same kid who's the number one in the state, we've actually had that kid on her back, so it's going to be interesting when we finally do get to see her again."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.