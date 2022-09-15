Bellevue historical marker moved to Washington Park

A marker describing Bellevue's pioneer history was recently relocated to Washington Park.

The sign was originally located in front of Bellevue City Hall for quite some time, the city said in a Facebook post. The Bellevue Parks Department recently moved the marker to the west side of the Olde Towne park, located at Franklin Street and East 20th Avenue.

“Thank you to the Bellevue Parks Department for finding a suitable place to display this historical marker for all to enjoy and maybe learn a little history of our community,” the city said in its post.

The historical marker mentions how Bellevue is the oldest continuous settlement in Nebraska. It talks about Bellevue’s historical background from fur traders to the military, including Strategic Air Command.