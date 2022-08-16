Bellevue Jazzercise offers free workouts, open house

The Bellevue Jazzercise location is inviting the community for a free working later this month.

The Jazzercise Bellevue Fitness Center at 2221 Thurston Circle will hold an open house from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, with free classes at 7:25 a.m. (interval–fusion), 8:35 a.m. (dance mix) and 9:35 a.m. (fusion). Free classes are also available Sunday, Aug 28, at 8:30 a.m. (fusion), 9:35 a.m. (30-minute strength class) and 4:30 p.m. (interval–dance mix).

“This event allows us to share with the community what has made Jazzercise such a huge success,” Jazzercise instructor and center co-owner Windi Snyder said in a news release. “I also want to give the public an opportunity to try us out and see the intensity and effectiveness of our workouts. Jazzercise is made for every ‘body’ and every fitness level.”

Participants should wear proper workout clothes and shoes. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Door prizes and a registration special promotion are also available.

Jazzercise is a dance fitness chain with more than 8,300 franchises across the world, including a Gretna studio at 106 Cort Plaza, and other locations in Ralston, Council Bluffs and Omaha.

The 13-year-old Bellevue center is under new ownership and is a woman-owned small business, Snyder told the Bellevue Leader in an email. The business is still recovering from COVID-19 and offers local livestreams for those looking for a mix of in-person and at-home exercise classes.

“We want to share with everyone how our center is a part of the community and how we think of everyone as family at the center, which is a rare and special thing,” Snyder said. “We offer a judgement free environment with lots of friendly woman and even a few men. The instructors all are trained, certified and mentored by strong, smart, accomplished, businesswomen who love to give back to their communities and love to dance their way to fitness!”

Find more information about Bellevue Jazzercise, including a complete class schedule, at jazzercise.com/location/jazzercise-bellevue-fitness-center.