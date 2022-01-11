Bellevue Kiwanis Club provides recliners for all 40 Ronald McDonald House guest rooms

The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue’s recent efforts to make all Ronald McDonald House guest rooms more comfortable came just in time for Christmas.

Now, all Ronald McDonald House guest rooms have a recliner for folks to relax in, courtesy of the Bellevue Kiwanis Club.

“This project resulted from an Oct. 21 presentation given to the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue by Ronald McDonald House’s CEO, Lindsey Rai Kortan,” said Kiwanis Club project chair Bill O’Donnell. “When asked about needs at the house, she mentioned the rocker-recliners. Our board held an impromptu meeting and committed to the project with up to $4,000 in seed money for the $11,500 project and we went into action. Our club is a ‘make things happen’ club. So, almost exactly two months after our board approved the project, 40 rocker-recliners are being delivered just in time for Christmas.”

In addition to the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue’s contribution, individual club members also contributed, as did a couple of businesses whose owners are members.

Business owners include Kay and Pete Ontiveros, Susan and Kirk Hester, Lonnie and Theresa Shumate, Don and Linda Glenn, Solutions Heating and Air, Heartland Financial Solutions, LLC, Ryn and Bob Hahn, and Rita Sanders for Senate.

The Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Foundation funded a $2,000 grant and Cobalt Credit Union added a $1,000 grant.

The Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Foundation opened the project up to other Kiwanians and they answered the call generously with contributions from District Kiwanis Governor Don Fritz, the Southpointe Lincoln Club, the Greater Omaha Kiwanis Club, Omaha Westside Kiwanis, and Kiwanians Dean and LaRue Marshall of Elkhorn.

Nebraska Furniture Mart also helped with discounted pricing for the rocker-recliners.

The donated rocker-recliners will be an addition to all guest rooms, providing comfortable seating for family members as they heal together during their stay at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha.

“This gift is the true representation of what Kiwanians can do, not only together, but alongside our incredible community,” Lindsey Rai Kortan, chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, said in a press release. “Each club that is participating in this effort is demonstrating what can be done when we stand together and support our surrounding families who are going through their lowest point. It is abundantly clear that they understand that it is the little things that make the biggest difference, and although this price tag is high, the comfort that these recliners will bring families now and for years to come, will forever be felt in our house.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.