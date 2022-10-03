Bellevue Leader preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election

The Bellevue Leader is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

The newspaper — in conjunction with its affiliated publications, the Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze — plans to publish responses from questionnaires provided to candidates on its website on Monday, Oct. 10.

Additional responses will be published online if submitted by candidates after that point. Candidates who have not returned their questionnaire are urged to do so and can contact scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com with questions.

The Leader intends to publish edited responses in its print issues Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Late submissions may not be included, and not every race may appear in print due to space constraints.

In addition, the Leader plans to publish stories about key races in the coming weeks, both in print and online.

Look for our candidate guide and all of our additional coverage at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection. Keep up-to-date with all of our stories on the Leader's Facebook page or at bellevueleader.com.