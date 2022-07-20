Bellevue Little Theatre announces new season of shows

The Bellevue Little Theatre has announced five upcoming shows to be presented soon.

The theater will kickoff its 54th season with “Footloose.” It will run Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Then “It's a Wonderful Life” will go from Nov. 4 to 20.

Next up is “Spider's Web.” It will be shown from Jan. 13 to 29. Check out “A Little Night Music,” presented March 10 through 26. Lastly, a “Girls' Weekend” will run from May 5 to 21.

Season tickets can now be purchased. For more information, contact the theater at 402-291-1554 or bellevuelittletheatre@gmail.com.

This community theater is located at 203 W Mission Ave. in Bellevue.