Bellevue Little Theatre auditions planned for 2 upcoming shows

The Bellevue Little Theatre is planning auditions for two of its upcoming shows: the musical "Footloose" and the play "Meet Me In St. Louis."

Auditions for "Footloose" are Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bellevue Dance Academy's Olde Towne location at 2264 Franklin St.

The production runs Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Rehearsals will begin in late July or early August.

Auditions for "Meet Me" are Sunday, July 17, and Monday, July 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave.

The production runs Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 4 through Nov. 20. Rehersals will begin in mid-September.

Masks are strongly recommended for the auditions. The productions are in need of young adult and adult actors of any gender or ethnicity, with Black, Indigenous, and people of color especially encouraged to audition.

Find more information, including roles and other audition details, at facebook.com/Bellevuelittletheatre or bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.