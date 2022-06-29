 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Nonpareil is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Wahl Optical

Bellevue Little Theatre auditions planned for 2 upcoming shows

  • 0
062922-bl-news-blt-auditions.jpg

The marquee of the Bellevue Little Theatre is shown Monday, June 27.

 SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER

The Bellevue Little Theatre is planning auditions for two of its upcoming shows: the musical "Footloose" and the play "Meet Me In St. Louis."

Auditions for "Footloose" are Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bellevue Dance Academy's Olde Towne location at 2264 Franklin St.

The production runs Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Rehearsals will begin in late July or early August.

Auditions for "Meet Me" are Sunday, July 17, and Monday, July 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave.

The production runs Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 4 through Nov. 20. Rehersals will begin in mid-September.

Masks are strongly recommended for the auditions. The productions are in need of young adult and adult actors of any gender or ethnicity, with Black, Indigenous, and people of color especially encouraged to audition.

Find more information, including roles and other audition details, at facebook.com/Bellevuelittletheatre or bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert