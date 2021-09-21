Bellevue Little Theatre delivers big on 'Big the Musical'

When I saw the Bellevue Little Theatre was set to perform "Big the Musical," I was not the most excited admittedly.
The Tom Hanks film that this musical looking back on it now is kind of a weird concept when a 13-year-old kid magically becomes big and then enters into a relationship with an older woman.
I think the BLT handled this bit with class, as laced in with the obvious comedic elements there were moments of distress shown on Big Josh's face.
Big Josh, played by Scott Van Den Top, quickly realized his idealized version of adulthood is not what actual adulthood is.
Before Big Josh runs into any of the MacMillan employees, I imagine their lives were miserable and uninspired.
The message of the play is clearly to be careful what you wish for but there is another twofold message laid out to the audience.
Being an adult is not as fun as it seems -- children should enjoy their youth because time goes by fast. On the other hand, if an adult loses all sight of what made them happy during youth, then that will lead to a dull life in of itself.
I am done being philosophical for now and will get to the nitty gritty of what I enjoyed about this production.
I enjoyed the music for the most part, though at times the live orchestra did overpower the actors signing on stage and that did take me out of the show sometimes.
The show really began to become interesting once little Josh became big Josh.
The Zoltar machine was awesome. There was a lighting effect that cast a red glow on the wish-granting machine that gave me horror movie vibes.
The strongest performances in the show came from Susan played by Carli Tomac and by Van Den Top.
There was a sincere chemistry between these two on stage that was so powerful their performances alone are worth the price of admission.
Of course my favorite performance of the entire show was the musical number "Fun," which recreated the iconic giant piano scene from the movie.
I also love all things from '80s pop culture and enjoyed seeing all the retro movie posters and T-shirts.
I would rate this production a 4.5 out of five stars for its beautiful vocal performances, slick choreography and the chemistry on stage with the actors.
This show is a must see for the entire family.
"Big the Musical" will run for three weekends, closing Oct. 3.
Curtain times will be at 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday showings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.