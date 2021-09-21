Bellevue Little Theatre delivers big on 'Big the Musical'

When I saw the Bellevue Little Theatre was set to perform "Big the Musical," I was not the most excited admittedly.

The Tom Hanks film that this musical looking back on it now is kind of a weird concept when a 13-year-old kid magically becomes big and then enters into a relationship with an older woman.

I think the BLT handled this bit with class, as laced in with the obvious comedic elements there were moments of distress shown on Big Josh's face.

Big Josh, played by Scott Van Den Top, quickly realized his idealized version of adulthood is not what actual adulthood is.

Before Big Josh runs into any of the MacMillan employees, I imagine their lives were miserable and uninspired.

The message of the play is clearly to be careful what you wish for but there is another twofold message laid out to the audience.

Being an adult is not as fun as it seems -- children should enjoy their youth because time goes by fast. On the other hand, if an adult loses all sight of what made them happy during youth, then that will lead to a dull life in of itself.

I am done being philosophical for now and will get to the nitty gritty of what I enjoyed about this production.