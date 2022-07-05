Bellevue Little Theatre holding 'Footloose' auditions

The Bellevue Little Theatre is seeking actors ages 16 and older of all genders and ethnicities to audition for its upcoming production “Footloose.”

Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 11 and 12 at the Olde Towne location of Bellevue Dance Academy. It is located at 2264 Franklin Ave., Bellevue.

Those interested should prepare 16 to 32 bars of a song, and bring a printed copy for the accompanist. The BLT asks that singers avoid a capella. An audition form, as well as social media/liability releases, are required to be printed and filled out. They can be found at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

At the audition, wear comfortable clothing and shoes suitable for dancing. The BLT strongly recommends masking up.

“Footloose” will be the BLT’s first show in its 54th season. After rehearsals, which will be held starting in July or early August, the three-week long show runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. Joey Hartshorn is stage director. Music direction will be by Todd Brooks. The choreographer is Kerri Richardson-Watts.

For information, contact mystageyourstageourstage@gmail.com.