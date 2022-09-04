Bellevue Little Theatre puts on classic: ‘Footloose’ opening Sept. 16

Take a trip down memory lane at the Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of the nostalgic “Footloose,” director Joey Hartshorn said.

“You’re going to travel back and remember everything that happens in the 1980s,” Joey said.

She said the musical, featuring some of the biggest hits from that time period, is about redemption.

After a few young people go dancing, they drive off a bridge and die. A grieving minister, whose son passed in the wreck, bans dancing in the town. When Ren, a newcomer, doesn't understand this rule, he seeks to “awaken” the community, Joey said, to make dancing legal again.

“I think Ren not only reminds (the minister) of his son, but how things really should be,” Hartshorn said. “Kids should have fun and should be able to celebrate. Sadness happens, grief happens, but the thing is to work through it and not shut yourself down.”

From Fremont, Hartshorn said commuting is no big deal — she once worked on a show at the Omaha Community Playhouse while living in Sioux City.

“I would go any lengths for theater,” Joey said. “I love theater. It’s a lifetime commitment for me.”

She relocated from Sioux City to Fremont — leaving behind a theater called Shot in the Dark Productions that she ran with her husband, Dale — because the area was closer to more theater opportunities.

Her business focused on showcasing youth and young adult actors, which has helped her navigate this directing role with a mostly young adult cast. Hartshorn said it's exciting to work with this age group because they’re the future of theater.

Her husband, who is the set designer and plays Ren’s argumentative uncle Wes, said she does everything she can to bring out every actor’s best.

“People just see her at rehearsal,” he said. “If she spends an hour here, she spends two hours at home working on that.”

Collaborating with his wife on theater projects is beneficial, Dale Hartshorn said, because they know each other so well. She’s aware of his abilities and limitations, and he knows what she’s looking for — like sets that can be changed rapidly.

Actress Aimee Correa said she would love to see packed audiences at some sold out shows at this “classic.” Correa plays Ariel, a promiscuous, angsty teenager whose brother dies. She said she and the other cast members put in countless rehearsal hours.

“There’s not a day that I haven’t come here and closed the rings on my Apple Watch,” Correa said laughing. “Everything I own is sweaty.”

Though she’s always exhausted at the end of every rehearsal, she’s also always happy because enjoys working with this supportive group. She said its been an incredible working bunch.

“There’s not a single person that I don’t feel comfortable talking to,” Correa said.

The cast also consists of Felicia Ariza, Madison Becker, Donovan Carr, Brian Daschel, Justin Dehmer, Adam J. Fulbright, Sally Grosenbach, Will Hastreiter, Austin Hizer, Cynthia Jones, Nick Knipe, Matt Lewis, Michelle Matherly, Rider Mattheis, M'Liss Patzner, Patrick Pope, Riley Pope, Kaija Reich, Cole Schreck, Molly Sorensen, Darin Stout, Heather Wilhelm, Charity Williams and Ava Winkler.

Musical direction was provided by Todd Brooks. Kerri Jo Richardson-Watts is the choreographer and Madelyn Hubbard is the stage manager. Lighting design was done by Jacy Rook, sound design by Joey Lorincz and props and set dressing by Madeline McCrae. Sam Bass and Brian Callaghan are board operators.

Part of the BLT’s 54th season, this production runs on weekends from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the theater, located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne.

The shows on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 will offer American Sign Language interpretation.

Reservations can newly be made online this year by visiting blt.simpletix.com. Season ticket holders should call 402-413-8945 or email info@theblt.org. The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens or $15 for students with a valid identification.