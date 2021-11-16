 Skip to main content
Bellevue Little Theatre receives nominations from Omaha Entertainment and Arts
Bellevue Little Theatre receives nominations from Omaha Entertainment and Arts

091521-bl-news-bltaud

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 West Mission Ave.

 AUSTIN PLOURDE, BELLEVUE LEADER FILE PHOTO

The Bellevue Little Theatre has received 12 nominations from Omaha Entertainment and Arts for shows produced last season.

The nominees are:

Outstanding Scenic Designer: Joey Lorincz for "Temporary Insanity"; Joey Lorincz for "Almost, Maine."

Outstanding Play (Comedy): "Temporary Insanity."

Outstanding Lighting Designer: Joey Lorincz for "Almost, Maine."

Outstanding Original Script: "Temporary Insanity" by Karen Schaeffer.

Outstanding Performance by a Youth Actor: Amy Wagner for "Temporary Insanity."

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Play): Don Harris for "Temporary Insanity"; Sherry Fletcher for "Temporary Insanity"; Amy Wagner for "Temporary Insanity."

Outstanding Actor (Play): Heather Wilhelm for "Temporary Insanity"; Jonathan Berger for "Dial M for Murder."

Outstanding Director (Play): Jon Flower for "Temporary Insanity."

Trophies will be presented to winners on Feb. 20, 2022, during an awards show at the Slowdown, 729 N 14th St.

Voting is separated into three genres: music, visual Arts and Performing arts. 

