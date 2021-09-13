Bellevue Little Theatre set for opening night of 'Big the Musical'

The Bellevue Little Theatre is opening its 53rd season with “Big the Musical” on Sept. 17.

The musical will run for three weekends, closing Oct. 3.

‍Curtain times will be at 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday showings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are requested.

Masks will be required for entry, and COVID guidelines and social distancing will be observed.

Reservations may be made by calling by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting bellevuelittletheatare.weebly.com.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for students with proper I.D.

“Big the Musical” is a 1996 musical adaptation of the 1988 film starring Tom Hanks.

Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy, grows up overnight after being granted a wish by “Zoltar Speaks,” a fortune-telling machine at a local carnival. With the aid of his best friend, Billy, Josh is forced to cope with his new adulthood as he struggles to find Zoltar, who will provide him the path back to being 12 years old again.