Bellevue Little Theatre set for opening night of 'Big the Musical'

The Bellevue Little Theatre is opening its 53rd season with “Big the Musical” on Sept. 17.
The musical will run for three weekends, closing Oct. 3.
Curtain times will be at 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday showings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are requested.
Masks will be required for entry, and COVID guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
Reservations may be made by calling by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting bellevuelittletheatare.weebly.com.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for students with proper I.D.
“Big the Musical” is a 1996 musical adaptation of the 1988 film starring Tom Hanks.
Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy, grows up overnight after being granted a wish by “Zoltar Speaks,” a fortune-telling machine at a local carnival. With the aid of his best friend, Billy, Josh is forced to cope with his new adulthood as he struggles to find Zoltar, who will provide him the path back to being 12 years old again.
D. Laureen Pickle is the stage director, with musical direction done by Stacie Haneline and John Bennett.
Other crew include Sam Vazzano as the choreographer; Melissa Carnahan as the stage manager, assisted by Brian Callaghan; lights and sets by Joey Lorincz’ Sam Bass in charge of sound, and Brian Henning operating the spot light.
BLT’s “Big the Musical” cast is made up of Aiden Young, Ben Brickner, Bri Davis, Brooke Lewis, Carli Tomac, Chris Latta, Connor Foster, Cruz Martinez, Eva Cohen, Evan Wohlers, Felicia Ariza, Heather Wilhelm, Jaeden Starling, Jamie Luedtke, Jeff Garst, Joanna Sandquist, Joshua Shapiro, Judson Cloudt, June Gentry, Justin Parsley, Kate Simmons, Madison White, Michael Taylor-Stewart, Mirabel Palmer, Nathan Foster, Randy Wallace, Robert Wagner, Scott Quint and Scott Van Den Top.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 West Mission Ave.