Bellevue Little Theatre set to perform 'Death by Design'

The Bellevue Little Theatre announced on Jan. 11 that a cast member had a positive COVID diagnosis.

As a result of the diagnosis, the BLT decided to postpone the opening date of "Death by Design" by one week.

The new opening date for "Death by Design" will be on Jan. 21.

The Feb. 6 performance has been cancelled.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

This mystery play, with elements of comedy, is best described as a mixture of the wit of Noel Coward and the mystery plots and unexpected twists of Agatha Christie, theater officials said.

“Death by Design” follows the story of renowned acting couple Edward and Soral Bennett who have retreated to their country estate to recover from the disastrous opening of their latest stage venture.

They are unexpectedly joined by a diverse group of “friends” who bring their quirky personalities to the reunion.

An unexpected murder unites the group as they, along with Bridget the maid and Jack the chauffeur, struggle to solve the murder. An unexpected and confused stranger joins to the group, and the result provides an interesting and surprising evening of murder, mixed with elements of comedy.

Who is the guilty party? The audience will not know until the final scene.

COVID precautions are in place and audience members are asked to wear a mask during the production.

Reservations will be limited, and may be made online at www.bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Jon Flowers will direct this mystery written by Rob Urbinati. Brian Callaghan is stage manager, Todd Uhrmacher is costumer and Joey Lorincz is technical director. Amy Wagner is production assistant for this mystery.

The cast is as follows: Bill Bossman, Chris Ebke, Satah Ebke, Adam Kerr, Connie Lee, Devon Moore, Nicki Sitler and Charity Williams.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W Mission Ave.

