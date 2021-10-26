Bellevue Little Theatre set to premiere 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The Bellevue Little Theatre invites the community to come see the family-friendly holiday play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — the second production of BLT’s 53rd season, opening on Friday, Nov. 5.

The musical will run for three weekends and closes on Nov. 21.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are requested.

Masks will be required for entry.

Reservations may be made by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or by visiting the BLT website: bellevuelittletheatare.weebly.com

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for students with proper identification.

“Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a classic story based on the children’s book of the same name by Barbara Robinson.

The Herdman family, notorious for bullying and disruptive behavior, decides to invade a local church Christmas pageant. These children join as hooligans but are reformed and learn the true meaning of the holiday and lead viewers to witness ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.’