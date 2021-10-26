Bellevue Little Theatre set to premiere 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The Bellevue Little Theatre invites the community to come see the family-friendly holiday play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — the second production of BLT’s 53rd season, opening on Friday, Nov. 5.
The musical will run for three weekends and closes on Nov. 21.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and reservations are requested.
Masks will be required for entry.
Reservations may be made by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or by visiting the BLT website: bellevuelittletheatare.weebly.com
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for students with proper identification.
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a classic story based on the children’s book of the same name by Barbara Robinson.
The Herdman family, notorious for bullying and disruptive behavior, decides to invade a local church Christmas pageant. These children join as hooligans but are reformed and learn the true meaning of the holiday and lead viewers to witness ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.’
This story is directed by Katy Kepler. Stage managers are Amy Wagner and Brian Callaghan, scene designer is Joey Lorincz and lighting designer is Homero Vela. Sam Girouex is costume designer and Becca Krause is in charge of props and set dressing.
Several families are performing together in this production. The play lends itself to family participation, both onstage and in the audience.
The adult cast includes: Matthew Bell, Christina Bell, Matthew Kischer, Charity Williams, Rachel Olson, Devon Moore and Amanda Stalnaker.
The youth cast includes: Sean Bell, Gabe Yaghmour, Olivia Stone, Judson Cloudt, David Olson, Caleb Stanton, Alaina Britton, Ella Stowell, Brynn Stalnaker, Cole Schreck, Creighton Durfey, Braxton McCormick, Kami Stoulil, Evelyn Olson, Callie Durfey, Madalyn Croteau and Ashlynn Cutinella.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 West Mission Ave.