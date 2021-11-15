Bellevue Little Theatre to hold auditions for 'Grease'

Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for "Grease," the spring musical production of its 53rd season, on Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at the theatre.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.
Todd Uhrmacher will direct this musical, which will open on March 11, and run weekends before closing on March 27.
D. Laureen Pickle is music director and Debbie Massey-Schneweis is choreographer.
Masks will be required for all auditioning, and proof of vaccination will be required upon casting.
Production is in need of adult actors 18 and up of any gender or ethnicity. BIPOC are especially encouraged to audition, theater officials said. Specific description of cast requirements can be found on the theater's website.
Please prepare 16-32 bars of any song, and bring printed music for the accompanist. No a cappella. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for the dance portion of the audition.
Rehearsals will begin in January.
About the musical:
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.
Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.
An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.
General Role Overview
DANNY ZUKO: Male, High School Teen (Range: tenor, D4–B5).
SANDY DUMBROWSKI: Female, High School Teen (Range: Soprano, A3–F#5).
BETTY RIZZO: Female, High School Teen (Range:Alto A3–C5).
FRENCHY: Female, High School Teen (Range: Alto, A3–D5).
MARTY: Female, High School Teen (Range Alto, C4–C5).
JAN: Female, High School Teen (Range: Alto, A3-C5).
DOODY: Male, High School Teen (Range: Tenor, D4-A5).
KENICKIE: Male, High School Teen (Range: Tenor, C4–F5).
SONNY LATIERRI: Male, High School Teen (Range: baritone, G3–A5).
ROGER: Male, High School Teen (Range: Tenor, D4-A5).
VINCE FONTAINE: Male, High School Teen (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible).
CHA-CHA, aka CHARLENE, DIGREGORIO: Female, High School Teen (Range: Alto, C4–C5).
EUGENE FLORCZYK: Male, High School Teen (Range: Tenor, A3–E5).
JOHNNY CASINO: Male, High School Teen (Range: Tenor, G4-E5).
MISS LYNCH: Female, Age Flexible (Range: Ensemble/Part Flexible).
PATTY SIMCOX: Female, High School Teen (Range: Alto, D4-A4).
TEEN ANGEL: Male, Age Flexible (Range: Tenor, E4–F5).
THE PINK LADIES: Ensemble (SATB).
THE BURGER PALACE BOYS: Ensemble (SATB).
RADIO VOICE: Male, Age Flexible (Rage: Tenor, A3–C5).