Bellevue Little Theatre to hold auditions for 'Grease'

Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for "Grease," the spring musical production of its 53rd season, on Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at the theatre.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

Todd Uhrmacher will direct this musical, which will open on March 11, and run weekends before closing on March 27.

D. Laureen Pickle is music director and Debbie Massey-Schneweis is choreographer.

Masks will be required for all auditioning, and proof of vaccination will be required upon casting.

Production is in need of adult actors 18 and up of any gender or ethnicity. BIPOC are especially encouraged to audition, theater officials said. Specific description of cast requirements can be found on the theater's website.

Please prepare 16-32 bars of any song, and bring printed music for the accompanist. No a cappella. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for the dance portion of the audition.

Rehearsals will begin in January.

About the musical: