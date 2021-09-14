Bellevue Little Theatre to host auditions for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

This Christmas classic, based on the children’s book by Barbara Robinson, depicts an annual church Christmas Pageant, which is taken over by the unruly Herdman kids. The results provide a touching evening of entertainment as these young hooligans are introduced to the true meaning of Christmas.

Auditions will be held at Central Elementary School, 510 W. 22nd Ave., in Bellevue.

The audition schedule is as follows: youth auditions (ages 8 to 19*) will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and adult auditions (ages 19-plus) will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Those interested should plan to attend one evening.

No preparation is required and attendees are encouraged to dress in comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes.

Auditions will consist of some ensemble and improv work, readings from the script and light singing.

No prior singing experience is necessary, but a willingness to play and explore is a must.

Families are encouraged to audition.

Cast requirements are as follows: