Bellevue Little Theatre to host Holiday Harmony concert

The Bellevue Little Theatre is hosting a Holiday Harmony concert on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.
This acapella concert will be presented by members of the casts of the BLT's 2020 productions of "Forever Plaid" and "The Taffetas" and will feature songs of the season from the '40s, '50s, and '60s.
More information may be found online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
The concert is free to the public and donations would be appreciated.
D. Laureen Pickle, will direct this concert.
Singers are:
The Plaids
Kyle Avery
Matt Lewis
Tim Pagett
Benji Pettiford
The Taffetas
Samantha Shatley
Kate Simmons
Brooke Lewis
Suzanne Birnley