Bellevue Little Theatre to host Holiday Harmony concert

120821-bl-news-concert

Pictured clockwise : Benji Pettiford (seated), Matt Lewis, Suzanne Birnley, Kyle Avery, Kate Simmons, Tim Pagett, Samantha Shatley, Brooke Lewis

 COURTESY BELLEVUE LITTLE THEATRE

The Bellevue Little Theatre is hosting a Holiday Harmony concert on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This acapella concert will be presented by members of the casts of the BLT's 2020 productions of "Forever Plaid" and "The Taffetas" and will feature songs of the season from the '40s, '50s, and '60s.

More information may be found online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

The concert is free to the public and donations would be appreciated.

D. Laureen Pickle, will direct this concert.

Singers are:

The Plaids

Kyle Avery

Matt Lewis

Tim Pagett

Benji Pettiford

The Taffetas

Samantha Shatley

Kate Simmons

Brooke Lewis

Suzanne Birnley

