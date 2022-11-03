Bellevue Little Theatre's ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ a family show about families

Another show is gracing the Bellevue Little Theatre’s stage.

“Meet Me in St. Louis,” a play, will premiere Saturday.

The “heartwarming,” family-friendly show is about a Missouri family preparing to open the 1904 World's Fair in their hometown, according to a news release from the BLT.

“Whatever can go wrong for them does go wrong,” director Jackson Newman said.

It’s a show about families for families. This warm, comedic show is a great way to start the holiday season, he said.

This production is the theater’s second show in its 54th season. It runs on the weekends through Nov. 20. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Olde Towne theater is located at 203 W. Mission Ave.

Reservations, which are required, can be made online at blt.simpletix.com. Season ticket holders should instead reserve tickets by contacting 402-413-8945 or info@theblt.org. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students with school identification.

Newman is the stage director, and the stage manager is JoAnn Goodhew. Joey Lorincz is the set and lighting designer, Rebecca M. Krause is managing set dressing and props, Todd Uhrmacher is the costume designer and Francisco Franco is the sound designer.

The cast consists of Alicia Amedee, Sarah Dighans, Francisco Franco, Austin Hizer, Chris Latta, Meg Latta, Jayde Orellana, Dannika Rees, Sara Scheidies, Thomas Sheridan, Sydni Schleidt, Amy Wagner, Randy Wallace, Charity Williams and Lyric Wise.

The group involves people from lots of different age groups and backgrounds, Newman said.

“Watching them work together has been great,” Newman said. “Each person brings a unique perspective to that time period, their characters and the process.”