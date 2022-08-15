 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed; reopening expected in October

Bellevue Loop Trail Closed

The Bellevue Loop Trail is shown with barricades on Sunday, June 29.

 SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER

The Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed until all remaining trail work and levee improvements on and near the trail are completed.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the City of Bellevue Public Works Department estimate work to be completed by October. It had previously been expected to be finished this month.

For public safety, residents are not to access the trail or levee until the Papio NRD has provided notice that it is open for public use. Barricades will continue to indicate that the trail is closed.

Residents are warned not to move or tamper with any barricades or warning signs. Bellevue police will continue to monitor access points to the trail/levee construction site and may issue citations to trespassers.

"We understand the public’s eagerness to use the trail and are working as quickly as possible to complete the levee system that will better protect the City of Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base from another major flooding event," the Papio NRD said in a news release. "We thank the public for its cooperation and patience during the construction of this project."

