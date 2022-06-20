Bellevue Loop Trial expected to reopen in August

Officials are reminding residents that the Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed due to levee improvements on and around the trail.

The City of Bellevue Public Works Department and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District expects the work to last through July, according to a news release. Concrete work remains underway between Highway 75 and the BNSF Railway bridge along the north side of Papio Creek.

Barricades were placed along the trail indicating its closure, which runs from Haworth Park around the Base Lake toward the Papillion Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and around north to Papio Creek near Offutt Air Force Base.