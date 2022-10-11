Bellevue man recognized for work at ethics nonprofit

Casey Putney of Bellevue was recently recognized for his work advancing the Business Ethics Alliance.

Putney received the 50 Over 50 NE Award, which is presented by The Bloc, a nonprofit organization that intends to improve the lives of elderly people in Omaha and Lincoln.

The award was presented to 50 Nebraskans who are 50 or older and have benefited their community in the categories of nonprofit, innovation, business, community and health care.

In its second year, the award is aimed at “shattering stereotypes around aging,” according to a news release from the Bloc. It was presented at a Sept. 24 ceremony in Omaha.

Putney said he was surprised to be selected. It felt amazing to be recognized, he said.

“I think we all, every single one of us, want to be valued, respected, appreciated and heard,” Putney said. “Anytime that we can feel those things, it’s absolutely wonderful. It feeds this innate desire that we have inside of us.”

Putney won the award for his hard work at the Business Ethics Alliance. He was nominated by this nonprofit, where he serves as the vice president of leadership development. The Business Ethics Alliance focuses on teaching people how to be ethical leaders.

“We’re furthering this conversation around ethical leadership to make sure that we all exist inside of a culture that we deserve,” Putney said.

Putney defines a leader as anyone who has influence over someone else in their life, including business professionals, teachers, parents, co-workers and neighbors. An ethical leader, he explained, uses that power to positively impact the world.

In Putney’s role, he delivers trainings on the subject, meets with leaders individually and oversees the educational programming. This includes managing five events throughout the year.

He’s been working at the Alliance since February 2021. Originally from Missouri, Putney came to Bellevue for the Air Force in 2001 before retiring from the aircraft maintenance position in 2014.