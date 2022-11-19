 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue mayor, resident team up for private Veterans Day parade after cancelation

112322-bl-news-private-parade.jpg

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike and his wife Joanna joined Jose Fooshee for a mini parade in Olde Towne to honor veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12.

 PHIL DAVIDSON, CITY OF BELLEVUE

Following the cancelation of Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade after back-to-back uncooperative weather forecasts, one man decided to take a stand.

“Jose Fooshee thought it was important to still honor the veterans of our community in some way and keep the Veterans Parade tradition going until it returns next year bigger and better than ever,” according to Phil Davidson, the City of Bellevue’s community relations coordinator, in a post on Facebook made Saturday, Nov. 12, shortly after the parade had been scheduled.

Fooshee posted on social media that he would hold his own “mini Veterans Day parade” to be able to say there’s been a continuous parade in Bellevue. Mayor Rusty Hike and his wife Joanna saw his post and decided to join him.

At about 11:30 a.m., Fooshee adorned his car with an American flag and photos of veterans and took a few laps along Mission Avenue along with the Hikes — a small public display of gratitude to veterans.

