Bellevue mayor responds to property tax rate feedback

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike issued a statement in advance of a countywide public hearing on property taxes after receiving calls after postcards were distributed to taxpayers.

The City of Bellevue has applied a property tax rate of 61 cent per $100 assessed valuation since 2014, Hike said in the statement.

“That tax levy rate has not increased,” said Hike, who is up for re-election and is being challenged by Bellevue City Council member Thomas Burns.

The city’s total fiscal year 2022-23 budget is about $109.49 million, an increase of 1.7% despite inflation rates in excess of 8% — driving up costs for the city in the same way that it hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks.

Hike said those taxpayers whose valuations have increased will pay more dollars to the City of Bellevue next year, “but not a higher percentage.” To limit Bellevue to the allowable growth rate under the new Property Tax Request Act, the city would have had to cut its budget by $1.4 million.

Personnel costs make up about 39% of city expenditures, so job cuts would have been considered to reduce taxes by that much. Hike said the city’s already trimmed more than $1.5 million from public safety spending, along with $10 million from its capital project requests.

“However, the city cannot cut bond payments and it is not advisable to cut sewer or garbage operations for our taxpayers,” the mayor said. “Unfortunately, property taxes are the only controllable variable from which to cover costs.”