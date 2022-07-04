Bellevue mayor welcomes Metro's shift to regional focus

Omaha’s transit authority is shifting to become a regional entity, and it’s inviting communities in Sarpy County and elsewhere in the metro to join — if they want.

The move reflects the importance of interconnectedness and with working across jurisdictional lines on public transportation.

The board overseeing Omaha’s Metro transit voted Thursday, June 23, to convert from the Transit Authority of the City of Omaha into a Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha, taking advantage of a change in state statute approved by lawmakers in 2019. The change takes effect Aug. 1.

“We’re taking on the challenge to provide for the people in the community and connect them to the places that matter,” board member Daniel Lawse said in a news release.

Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO, said the conversion open the door for Metro to bring its public transportation services beyond Omaha’s city limits — although it won’t extend beyond the state line into the Iowa communities in the metro such as Council Bluffs or Carter Lake.

Metro currently provides contracted services in Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Council Bluffs. Those cities — except Council Bluffs — now have the opportunity to join the regional transit authority, although Metro’s service area will remain the same for now.

Cencic said the change “acknowledges that our region goes beyond downtown Omaha,” which is a “vital step in creating a more connected, prosperous region.”

The move also provides flexibility for Metro’s funding, allowing it to levy up to 10 cents per $100 in taxable valuation within its jurisdiction. As part of that, Metro will shift to having an elected board, likely starting in 2024.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the change to a regional focus is welcome news, even if there is not an immediate push for Bellevue to sign up to join the authority.

“Obviously, joining or spending any money to bring it to Bellevue would be a council decision,” Hike said in an email. “Overall it is a pretty new concept and we are working through the possibilities as a city.”

Hike said Bellevue’s been developing a revised plan for the Fort Crook Road corridor, which has included work with Metro and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency.

“The Fort Crook corridor has ample traffic lanes and wide rights of way to make this a very attractive project for Bellevue,” Hike said.

The corridor’s potential includes spurring infill projects, repurposing projects and new construction, he said, which could add density to the area and raise the tax base that supports the entire city government.

“A mass transit option would obviously be a huge asset to attract developers and accomplish this goal,” Hike said.

Should Metro bring mass transit to 24th and Q Streets, Hike said Bellevue would like to see it continue down Railroad Avenue then follow Fort Crook Road south to Offutt Air Force Base.

“I think this would be a huge benefit for the overall regional plan as well by making potential westerly connections at Harrison Street, Chandler Road, Cornhusker Road, Highway 370 and Capehart Road,” Hike said.

Metro had already been a part of multiple regional initiatives, such as MAPA’s Heartland 2050 plan. Those planning efforts have stressed the importance of transportation. For example, MAPA found that expanding regional transit could add up to 8,000 new jobs and create an economic impact of $1.8 billion in business revenue for the region by 2050.

“Those conversations and those efforts have really emphasized and reiterated the need to think about how people move throughout the whole region, and not just within a city,” Cencic said. “This is an opportunity for us to continue to make improvements on some of those big ideas that have been shared for years.”

