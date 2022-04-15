Bellevue mayoral candidates attend forum ahead of primary election

More and more campaign signs can be seen starting to pop up around Bellevue as the 2022 primary election nears.

It is almost time for Bellevue residents to cast their vote, and some already have through the early voting process.

The community and candidates shuffled their way into the humanities building on the Bellevue University campus on April 11 for a forum to further plead their case on why they should be elected.

All three candidates for the mayoral race and both of the candidates for the Ward IV council seat participated in the Monday evening forum.

The forum was hosted by the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce and featured several different questions that enlisted a variety of responses from the candidates.

A range of topics was discussed but the candidates listing off challenges for Bellevue garnered a variety of responses.

Incumbent Rusty Hike said the most important challenges facing the city are the same as they were when he was first elected four years ago -- the City of Bellevue's territory.

"We have very little developable ground in Bellevue, we have to protect that," Hike said.

He said a lot of Bellevue is comprised of area entities that the city can't collect tax on, such as the almost 4,000 acres of land utilized by the U.S Air Force. There are also several churches and nonprofits that the city can't collect taxes on.

"That land that's left in Bellevue, that is very important to protect and develop in the best way we can. We need to bring in jobs, we need to bring in more people," Hike said. "It's very expensive to run a city when you don't have enough ground to tax."

Current City Councilman and mayoral candidate Thomas Burns said he thinks one challenge facing Bellevue is professional city management.

"If I was elected mayor the first thing that I would do is create a job description and expectations that would be drafted. I would run that through our city's HR department and I would advertise that nationally," Burns said. "None of this, I picked five guys and these are my guys, I can't name the four other ones but this is my guy."

Burns said it is important for the city to focus on economic development that creates better jobs and brings in a skilled workforce.

"I don't really want to make winners and losers out of Olde Towne Bellevue or the Fort Crook Corridor, really we need to start taking a holistic approach to the city," Burns said.

Otmar "Buz" Stephens, a familiar face at Bellevue City Council meetings, said he appreciated the points brought up by Hike and Burns.

Stephens, a retired Bellevue resident, started off his reasoning for running for mayor by paraphrasing a Thomas Jefferson quote.

"Public service is something we are all obligated to do," Stephens said. "I am at that point in my life. I am retired, financially I'm secured, terrific wife, terrific family; I am ready to give back."

Stephens said one thing the city needs is community participation.

"We've got to get some participation," Stephens said.

The candidates were then asked about the role of the city in creating partnerships with other entities and economic development.

"The most important role that the mayor plays is advocating for the city, creating partnerships and creating collations," Burns said.

Burns said it is imperative that the city work together with county government and local agencies such as the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.

"In 2019 we had a chance to work with the county on a crisis intervention here in Bellevue," Burns said. The proposed crisis center would have been located off 25th Street and Highway 370.

"We had a chance to work with the county and not only that, we had a chance to bring a skilled workforce to Bellevue," Burns said. "That was land that had been sitting vacant since 2008. We got told it was prime real estate and it still sits vacant, but what did we do? We lost out on an opportunity."

Hike said economic development and fostering partnerships are crucial to the city.

"If a city is not going to do economic development then you might as well wrap it up and that's been our problem for years," Hike said. "We are working on economic development right now. We have over 1,000 acres contracted in our industrial subdivisions down south of the base, we are bringing in large employers and we are huge on advocating for our city and why a business should be here."

Hike brought up an example of when the city worked together with several Nebraska agencies in order to draw U.S Space Command to Bellevue. (Bellevue was being considered as a location, but ultimately was not selected.)

"We always want businesses to come to Bellevue, but if I don't get something in Bellevue, I want Papillion to get get it, I want Springfield to get it, I want it to stay in Sarpy County," Hike said.

Hike said the crisis center that did not end up in Bellevue, mentioned by Burns, ultimately ties back into protecting the city's important pieces of ground.

"That was a tax-exempt facility. We tried to work with them to make it a taxable facility. It was not possible, that was my only issue with that," Hike said.

Hike said that, although the land is vacant, a contractor is working on the area at this point in time.

"We will get those taxes. Sometimes you have to wait just a little bit and have a little patience," Hike said.

Some of the questions were more personal. One such inquiry was, what is the most important quality the candidate would bring to the mayor's office?

Hike said his most important quality is being able to put a team together.

"We got a lot of stuff done for Bellevue, we pulled this out of the trenches. I assembled a very good team in Bellevue and everything that has happened, it's not just me, it's that team," Hike said.

Burns said he will work to honor the trust the community has placed in him.

"The bottom line is I want to remain humble, respectful of the people we serve and I want to be committed to serving them with integrity," Burns said.

Stephens said his 34 years of experience railroading and his shared responsibility of 6,500 units at one time have helped prepare him for a leadership role.

"Same thing I did in the Marine Corps, I had to be a leader, didn't have to be but I was because that was what my job was, what it entailed," Stephens said.

The Sarpy County Election Commission has begun mailing early voting ballots for the May 10 primary election.

Around 950 voters have requested to vote early. Ballots will be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified. The deadline to request an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. on May 2.

Voters can return their ballots in a number of ways, including via mail (postage required), in person at the Sarpy County Election office or by using one of the six secure election drop boxes located across the county:

1102 E First St., Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot.)

1248 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot.)

1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot.)

215 Enterprise Drive, Gretna (McKinney’s Food Center parking lot.)

7701 S 96th St., La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot.)

153 S First St., Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center.)

All ballots must be received by the Sarpy County Election Commission, either at the office or at one of the dropbox locations, by 8 p.m. on May 10. Early ballots cannot be returned at polling sites on Election Day.

