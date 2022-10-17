Bellevue mayoral candidates take jabs at each other during debate

It didn't take long for the candidates for mayor to start throwing punches at a mayoral debate Thursday evening.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike criticized a vote that his opponent, Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns, took in opposition to higher density residences in Olde Towne during the first question of the debate.

"I would note that my opponent did vote against raising that density — was a lone vote against that at this last meeting," Hike said, saying that millennials want more apartment structures. "If you want affordable housing, those are the things you've got to think about is all the zoning that goes into place to make housing affordable."

During the next question, Burns speculated that Hike would eliminate some city parks in a second term of his administration.

"I want to make a focus on our neighborhood parks and making the parks that our families play and utilize and make memories a lot better, because that improves the quality of life," Burns said. "As for a Hike administration might start looking at getting rid of some of our parks, and I think we've got to be really careful when we start looking at some of these grandiose plans. They get promised, but there's never really any follow through."

For his part, Hike enumerated many of the plans that his administration has in the works to make good on various promises. Burns also remarked upon the difficulty of getting into the housing market and said that's where the city's focus ought to be.

The candidates shared the stage of the Criss Auditorium in the Hitchcock Humanities Center at Bellevue University for a mayoral debate hosted by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community and BU. The debate was moderated by BU's Rick Galusha and drew a large crowd.

"I've been to a lot of these over the years, and this is by far the best turnout that I've ever seen," Hike noted.

Hike is a fourth-generation Bellevue resident who has been a real estate broker for 40 years specializing in the Bellevue area. He's served on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, Bellevue Planning Commission, numerous real estate board and has been on the Offutt Advisory Council for 28 years.

Burns has served on the Bellevue City Council since 2016. He's worked on the city's budget taskforce and library special executive board. He sits on ENCAP's capital campaign committee, supporting the Bellevue Food Pantry expansion, as well as the parks steering committee. He is an assistant probation officer.

The questions posed during the debate kept the focus largely on the issues facing the Bellevue community, such as keeping young people here, their vision for Bellevue and their plans. They also attempted to draw out who the candidates were as politicians. One question in particular asked the candidates to say something nice about their opponent.

"He does appreciate everybody. He'll tell you that every time," Hike said. "Overall, he's keeping it professional in the council chambers, and I appreciate that part of it."

"I really appreciate you saying that," Burns replied, earning a laugh from the crowd. "When I look at Rusty, I see a man who is dedicated to his family."

Asked about managing the demands of the mayor's office, Burns said his job does allow for flexibility, but that he would look at requesting to go part time if he wins so he has the time to be accessible and involved.

Hike said he has an office manager and property management director who takes care of his business because "they don't see me." He said he doesn't sleep much because he spends so much time in the city.

The incumbent mayor was asked about partisan politics, pointing out his campaign slogan is a reference to President Dwight Eisenhower, a noted moderate. Hike said he has no ambition for office higher than the city and county levels.

"I just think people need to be involved," Hike said. "Once you get outside of the county, everybody spends all their time fighting politics and partisanship. You can't get anything done. I've been able to get a lot of things done because I deal with everybody across the board."

Burns said that party politics aren't what drives local government.

"I've realized that we're not all that different. I think we want things to be run efficiently," Burns said. "I don't think there's a Republican way or a Democratic way or a nonpartisan way to maintain roads, and I think most of that is just being able to hear people where they're at, be respectful and actually be able to have an open dialogue, even if it is a tough topic.

Burns said that infrastructure is a major challenge facing Bellevue. He also pointed to walkability and improving city parks and amenities.

"It all goes back to improving the quality of life for those who live here," he said.

Hike said the city is doing what needs to be done to set the city up for success in 20 years, while addressing the city's lingering problems.

"There were a lot of things (that) were not thought about 20-30 years ago in Bellevue," he said.

In closing remarks, Burns reiterated his appreciation for the audience and debate hosts, remarking on the issues discussed during the hour.

"This election is about so much more than that," Burns said. "It's also about integrity. It's also about a culture change at City Hall."

Hike used his time to attention to Burns' youth, saying no one his age would have what it takes or the necessary life experiences.

"I've been working on things for the city longer than my opponent has been alive," Hike said. "I do have integrity. I will not do anything unless it is good for the city."

Find a video of the debate shared on Facebook by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community at tinyurl.com/bellevuemayordebate.