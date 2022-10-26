Bellevue native serves aboard USS Ramage

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tanner Shere, a native of Bellevue, is serving the U.S. Navy aboard USS Ramage.

Shere attended Bellevue West High School and graduated in 2018. Shere said that the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Bellevue.

“My mom was a Yeoman in the Navy,” Shere said. “I wanted to do something a little more exciting than that, but I still wanted to follow in her footsteps. She’s a role model to me.”

Shere joined the Navy four years ago.

“My favorite part of my job is anything can happen at any moment,” Shere said. “Any kind of casualty, such as fires, toxic gas, flooding can happen day or night. I respond to every one of them.

While serving aboard USS Ramage, Shere has been able to make connections with many other sailors.

“I think on my ship the USS Ramage you connect with the people you’re working with a lot because you’re all going through the same experiences,” Shere said.

USS Ramage is the 11th ship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and the first U.S. Navy warship named to honor the life and service of World War II hero Vice Admiral Lawson Paterson Ramage. Several submarine-related facilities also bear his name, including Ramage Hall, the administrative building of the Submarine Training Facility in Norfolk, Virginia, and the headquarters building at Naval Submarine Base New London.

Shere has taken advantage of the opportunities the military provides.

“I’m proud of being the only person from Nebraska that was on the Ramage when it was the first ship that pulled into Beirut, Lebanon, in 30-40 years,” Shere said. “It’s something that I’ve done that a lot of people from home haven’t had the opportunity to do and I feel like I stuck out for that.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Shere is part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who follow.

“To me serving in the Navy means contributing to a greater good,” Shere said. “Making my family proud, I make my mom, my dad, my whole family proud by serving every day.”