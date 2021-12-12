Bellevue police and fire department host shop with a cop event

Local families got to go Christmas shopping with local cops and firefighters courtesy of the Bellevue Police and Fire Department’s Holiday Heroes Shop with a Cop program.

Families teamed up with officers and/or firefighters to go shopping for Christmas gifts at Walmart, 10504 S 15th St. on Dec. 6.

Officers and firefighters volunteered their time to help make this experience special for the children and their families involved.

Thanks to donations from local businesses and citizens of Bellevue, the program was able to maintain the number of families helped the last couple years.

Roger Cox, BPD community relations coordinator, said it was the 14th year of the event and this year's program included 37 families with a little over a 100 kids.

He said a major fundraiser for the event is the annual chili cookoff held in November.

Each participating family had $100 to spend per child, elementary age and younger.

Families needed to spend $50 on clothing or shoes, or items that they need and the other $50 goes toward toys, electronics or items that they want.

"This is one of everybody's favorite events of the year. It's a time where we can give back, but we can only give back because of the generosity of the community," Cox said. "Just to get to interact with the children, get them some stuff to make their Christmas a little brighter that it might or might not have been," Cox said.

Cox said the department works with Bellevue Public School to get nominations for families to participate in the program.

