Bellevue police apprehend suspect in Wednesday shooting

Bellevue police announced Thursday that a suspect sought Wednesday for a shooting on Golden Boulevard was apprehended in Omaha.



The Bellevue Police Department said members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in the 5100 block of Q Street in Omaha about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

* * *

The Bellevue police are seeking the tips about the whereabouts of a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.