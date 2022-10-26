Bellevue police arrest teen who brought loaded gun to Bryan High School

A student at Bryan High School was arrested Wednesday morning by Bellevue police after a search reportedly uncovered a loaded handgun.

The Bellevue Police Department said in a news release that the school resource officer assigned to Bryan was requested shortly after 9 a.m. by Omaha Public Schools security to assist with detaining a student who was physically resisting.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody without further incident, and that the gun was found during a search of the student, who was booked into a youth correctional facility.

There is no indication that the gun was brought to school to harm any student of staff members, BPD said in the release. The boy was not injured, police said.

Police said the arrest was made on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of stolen property.

An investigation was ongoing Wednesday, although minimal further details are expected to be released because the incident involves a minor, police said.