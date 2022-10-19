Bellevue police ask for public's assistance in finding shooting suspect

The Bellevue police are seeking the tips about the whereabouts of a suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, according to a news release. They have an arrest warrant on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police caution that the suspect may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Olsen should call 911 as soon as practical.

Emergency responders were called to the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found two Bellevue residents — 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz — with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or with additional information about the case should contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-593-4111 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867.