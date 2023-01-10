Bellevue police assistant chief retired at end of 2022

Tom Dargy stepped up to lead the Bellevue Police Department during a time of transition.

Dargy, who spent 26 1/2 years serving Bellevue after starting as a police officer, retired as assistant police chief on Dec. 29, according to the department.

Dargy made sergeant in December 2005, lieutenant in June 2010 and captain in August 2015. He essentially worked as assistant chief since July 2022 and was named such in November.

He had served as interim chief following the 2020 departure of former Chief Mark Elbert, who left to become the community development director for the city government. Ken Clary ultimately succeeded him as the department's chief.

Dargy had been division commander of the uniform patrol before his promotion. He grew up in South Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, according to the city.

He was an honor graduate of the U.S. Army Military Police School and served overseas in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Within the Bellevue Police Department, Dargy had also worked as a field training officer and accident investigator. He is a certified police motorcycle instructor and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“If you have a position in the department, I think Tom has worked in it,” Clary said at a Nov. 10 ceremony. “He was the person who took me under his wing and showed me around and told me all of the things that I needed to accomplish and has helped pave the way to where we are today, which I would argue is a very good place.”

Dargy took over as assistant chief from Dave Stukenholtz, who retired Oct. 28 after serving 41 years in law enforcement.

“I feel really blessed to be with this department and to work with a lot of great sergeants and lieutenants that basically helped me become who I am today, so thank you very much,” Dargy said in November.