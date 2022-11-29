Bellevue police chief recognizes promotions, accomplishments

The Bellevue Police Department recognized the impact its officers have in the community and celebrated career milestones during its annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

Police Chief Ken Clary presented the awards on the stage of the Criss Auditorium of Bellevue University’s Hitchcock Humanities Center. Much of the department, along with families, friends and retirees, came out the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, to observe the awards ceremony.

Among the highlights was the elevation of Tom Dargy to assistant chief.

He took over for Dave Stukenholtz, who retired Oct. 28 after serving 41 years in law enforcement.

“It’s not too late to come back,” Clary joked. “We’ll make room.”

Dargy has been with the department since May 1996. He made sergeant in December 2005, lieutenant in June 2010 and captain in August 2015. He served as interim chief while Clary was being hired, and he has essentially served as assistant chief since July.

“If you have a position in the department, I think Tom has worked in it,” Clary said. “He was the person who took me under his wing and showed me around and told me all of the things that I needed to accomplish and has helped pave the way to where we are today, which I would argue is a very good place.”

Dargy said he appreciated the opportunity and the support from his wife and others.

“I feel really blessed to be with this department and to work with a lot of great sergeants and lieutenants that basically helped me become who I am today, so thank you very much,” Dargy said.

Badges were pinned onto new officers Nathan Moore, Tony Paulsen, Kenneth Safford, Charles Shell, Grant Sparr, David Swackhammer and Dan Weber.

Brian Benshoof, Craig Haverty and Kirk Meyer were promoted to sergeant, while Howard Banks and John Stuck were promoted to lieutenant. Jay Kirwan was promoted to captain.

Stukenholtz and Mike Brazda were presented 2020 longevity certificates for their 30 years of service to the department.

“The two of them have achieved something that very few do in law enforcement, and that’s 30 years in law enforcement, which is a huge accomplishment,” Clery said.

Harold Hessig, Marissa Holwerda, Aaron Jezek, Robert Markve, Heather Scholl and Travis Shafer were recognized with lifesaving awards.

Holwerda was honored twice, despite joining the department less than a year ago, earning Clary’s praise — suggesting she could save more than a hundred lives if she stays as long as some of the veteran officers in attendance.

Jon Hobbs was named Officer of the Second Quarter, with Det. Tyler Andahl given an honorable mention. Jordan Spencer was named Officer of the Third Quarter, with Marissa Holwerda given an honorable mention. Ryan Croghan, the department’s criminal analyst, was given a special recognition.