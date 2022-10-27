 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue police, DEA offer chance to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs

The Bellevue Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to BPD headquarters at 1510 Wall St. on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous -- no questions asked. Pills and patches can be accepted; liquids, needles or other sharps cannot be accepted.

"We welcome everyone to turn in your unused or expired medication at this event," BPD said in a Facebook post. "Just bring them to the event and we will ensure they are safely disposed of!"

