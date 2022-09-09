Bellevue Police Department invites children to go fishing with police officers

Bellevue youth are invited to go fishing with Bellevue police officers.

The Bellevue Police Department will hold its sixth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 10727 along Gilmore Lake Road in Bellevue.

Cops and Bobbers is an exclusive event designed to build and strengthen relationships between children and law enforcement officers, BPD said in a Facebook post.

Bellevue youth will spend time fishing with our officers. It’s a great opportunity for police officers to chat with the community they serve and meet some new faces all while catching some fish. Bait, tackle and poles will be provided.

Registration is required at tinyurl.com/copsbobbers22.

The event is sponsored by VFW Post 10727, Nebraska Games and Parks, VFW Post 10727 Women's Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Council 6192 and the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation.