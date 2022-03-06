Bellevue Police Department to host Breaking Down Barriers conference

The Bellevue Police Department will host the Breaking Down Barriers conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14 at the Bellevue East High School auditorium, 1401 High School Drive.

This is a free, one day conference, with the purpose of empowering and educating community members on the importance of women in society, according to police officials.

This conference will feature four amazing women leaders from local communities, who will share their advice, life experiences and stories of adversity and perseverance, the department said.

The conference is open for all to attend, ages 18 and up. Lunch will be provided to all attendees at no cost. BPD Officer Ashley Meyers said this is the first event of its kind put on by the department in the community.

She said its an important event and it goes in line with the 30-by-30 pledge that Chief Ken Clary signed.

According to 30x30initiative.org, the pledge is a series of no- or low-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in sworn positions in all ranks.

"We are really trying to back up what we're trying to do here and that is one way we figured that we could reach the masses is to have a conference," she said. "It's not just tailored for women and police, it's everybody."

Meyers said she knows of several different groups of women attending the conference. She said the conference aims to encourage the women that attend.

"We have a voice, we are valued and respected and we need to go about it and support each other," Meyers said.

Men in the community are encouraged to attend the conference as well.

"I think it's probably even more important that men show up and hear what our speakers have to say," Meyers said. "Women, we are 50% of the population, but for legitimate change and moving forward with this, we do have to have the support of our male coworkers."

To register, go to the BPD's website, bellevuepd.com, and click on the Women’s Conference tab at the top of the page.

The deadline to register is March 7.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.