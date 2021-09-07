 Skip to main content
Bellevue Police Department to host Cops and Bobbers
Bellevue Police Department to host Cops and Bobbers

The Bellevue Police Department is set to host the fifth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event on Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at VFW Post 10727, located on Gilmore Lake Road in Bellevue.

Bellevue youth ages 4 to 12 can spend time fishing with BPD officers.

Bait, tackle and poles will be provided.

Registration is required and those interested can register online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenhX4fJfmIMAY9hadluYkVUr_vy3t3s8S3LqqSfkb8_jeiIQ/viewform.

