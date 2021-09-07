Bellevue Police Department to host Cops and Bobbers

The Bellevue Police Department is set to host the fifth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event on Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at VFW Post 10727, located on Gilmore Lake Road in Bellevue.
Bellevue youth ages 4 to 12 can spend time fishing with BPD officers.
Bait, tackle and poles will be provided.
Registration is required and those interested can register online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenhX4fJfmIMAY9hadluYkVUr_vy3t3s8S3LqqSfkb8_jeiIQ/viewform.
