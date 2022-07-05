Bellevue police install license plate readers in 2 intersections

Motorists passing through two Bellevue intersections are now having their license plates automatically recorded by law enforcement.

The Bellevue Police Department has installed license plate readers at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road as well as Fort Crook Road North and Chandler Road. The department has plans to install readers on am unspecified number of marked police vehicles, too.

Logs of license plate numbers passing through the intersections will be maintained for 180 days, according to a BPD news release. After that, the department said the data would be automatically deleted -- unless it's being used as evidence or is subject to a preservation request, warrant, subpoena or court order. A department policy also exempts data "involved in an active, ongoing criminal investigation" from automatic deletion.

Data is considered for official use only but "can be shared for legitimate law enforcement purposes" or when subject to a valid court order, according to department policy.

A police news release issued Tuesday, July 5, states that "no personally identifiable information from the license plate is saved" other than the actual license plate numbers. Officers that misuse the system may be subject to disciplinary action.

Police plan to use the cameras "to identify vehicles that are the subject of police investigations and complaints," according to the release. To request the system to watch for a certain vehicle, a law enforcement agency would need to provide the license plate number, a set time period for monitoring and the reason for the request.

Examples cited by BPD include a report of a stolen license plate, suspected of involvement in a crime or that are involved in an Amber Alert. The policy governing the system also describes watching for vehicles owned by persons of interest on a "hot list" circulated among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The policy also allows the automatic license plate reader system to be used for the purpose of identifying outstanding parking or traffic violations, unregistered or uninsured vehicles, vehicles in violation of equipment or other registration requirements, vehicles registered to people with outstanding warrants and vehicles associated with missing people.

Officers can be notified immediately when a "wanted" vehicle is spotted and provided with the location, direction of travel and a picture showing the license plate and a portion of the vehicle.

"While every license plate that proceeds through the intersection is read, only plates that have been entered as 'wanted' activate a notification to officers," the BPD release states.

The Bellevue Police Department adopted a policy governing the license plate recognition system -- posted at bellevuepd.com -- to comply with the Nebraska Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act.

As part of that act's requirements, the department must report annually to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice about its use of the system, including the lists against which captured plate data was checked, the number of confirmed matches and the number of manually entered license plates numbers investigators entered.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Nebraska is one of at least 16 states that have a statute governing automatic license plate readers.

"The data collected can enhance law enforcement’s ability to investigate and enforce the law, but also raise concerns that the information collected may be inaccurate, placed into databases and shared without restrictions on use, retained longer than necessary, and used or abused in ways that could infringe on individuals’ privacy," NCSL stated on its website.

This is a developing story. Check back later or look for more in the July 13 issue of the Bellevue Leader.

