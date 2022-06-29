Bellevue police seek tips for robbery at US Bank on Wednesday morning

Bellevue police are looking for two suspects in a bank robbery Wednesday, June 29.

An armed robbery was reported at the US Bank at 1001 Fort Crook Road N. about 9:10 a.m., according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Police said in a news release that two Black men entered the bank. One displayed a handgun and demanded cash. They received an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police found the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

Several employees were present for the robbery, but no customers were inside at the time. No one was reported hurt.

Police are distributing photos of the suspects. The Bellevue Police Department and FBI are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information should call 402-293-3100 during business hours or 402-593-4111 outside of business hours. Anonymous tips can be made through Sarpy County CrimeStoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

