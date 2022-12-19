Bellevue Public Library makes Christmas wrapping easy

A gift-wrapping station at the Bellevue Public Library is one of many services helping to make the season a little brighter.

Laura Mischke, head of adult services, said the library’s wrapping station is a terrific way for those who need to wrap presents without the ever-present eyes of children.

The library also offers gift wrap that hasn't been seen before and a big space to spread out.

"Not everyone has a table that size to spread things out and wrap,” Mischke said.

Mischke said the wrapping station sprung up organically of the years, with donations of paper, tags and ribbons. The supplies are free to the public.

For those who want to get more creative and still have time, the library’s makerspace offers 3D printing, a laser cutter, a die cut machine and other fancy machinery to help create specialized tags, ornaments or gifts at minimal cost.