Bellevue Public Schools’ ACE program hosts first College and Career Fair

Bellevue Public Schools’ ACE program hosted its first College and Career Fair on Nov. 18.

The ACE program invited colleges, community agencies, and businesses to discuss with students the education and employment opportunities in Nebraska.

During this event students learned about the variety of options that are available after receiving their high school diploma.

Participants such as Metro Community College, Heartland Workforce Solutions, First National Bank of Omaha and others shared the opportunities that they offer for high school graduates.

The ACE program looks to provide events that expand the opportunities available to students. The College and Career Fair was another chance for students to apply what they were learning in the classroom to life after graduation.

The program looks to tailor the fair based on students' needs by inviting new partners that align with their interests and provide a more personalized experience for students.

The Academic Center of Excellence (ACE) better meets the needs of BPS students who have been unsuccessful in their regular education program. High school age students who are accepted into the A.C.E. program will attend school at the BPS Support Center. This is not a punishment program; instead it helps students become successful graduates and prepares them for their next steps after high school.