Bellevue Public Schools awarded $2.24 million from DoDEA

Bellevue Public Schools announced on Oct. 12 that it was awarded a $2,240,000 competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.

The money will go toward BPS’s Project for IMProving Access, Curriculum, Training for World Languages (IMPACT-WL).

The grant program was initiated by Congress in hopes of meeting the strategic need to develop a sustainable pipeline of multilingual talent.

“Bellevue Public Schools is pleased to once again partner with DoDEA to support our world language programs. The IMPACT-WL grant will provide our students and staff with quality curricular resources and increase access to dual enrollment opportunities for high school students,” said Superintendent Jeff Rippe in a released statement.