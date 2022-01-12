Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education meeting recap

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education:
• Executed the annual reorganization of the board. Scott Eby was elected board president. Maureen McNamara was elected vice president. Tricia Richards was elected as secretary and Susan Brooks was elected as treasurer.
•Authorized Eby and McNamara to file the applications and reports for Impact Aid, Title XVIII of PL106-398, and any other federal applications, reports, resolutions, contracts, real estate transactions, and agreements necessary to the operation of the school district as required on behalf of the Bellevue Public School District.
• Authorized Superintendent Rippe or his designee to act as the Board of Education's official representative in all matters relating to local, state, and federal programs in all matters related to local, state and federal programs.
• Recognized the Bellevue Education Association as the exclusive and sole collective bargaining representatives for all teachers, nurses, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists employed by the District for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved the bid from Ray Martin Co. in the amount of $248,500 to replace the HVAC units in the existing Bellevue West High School auditorium.
The HVAC replacement was supposed to be completed as part of the auditorium's new addition. Plans for the addition to the current auditorium were delayed due to rising material cost.
• All 20 schools in Bellevue Public Schools received Purple Star recognition as part of the Purple Star program.
The Purple Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready.
The next regular school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Bellevue Public Schools Welcome Center at 2600 Arboretum Drive near the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Highway 370.
For agendas and minutes, go to meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Organization/60.