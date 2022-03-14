Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center to host 11th annual Craft Fair on March 19

The Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center will host its 11th Annual Craft Fair on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive.
There will be over 120 vendors featuring handmade fishing lures, home décor, photography artists, jewelry makers, personalized cups, signs and T-shirts, handmade glass and stone kaleidoscopes, baby items, handmade cards, garden art and more. Food vendors will include barbecue, vegan cupcakes, cakesicles, dips for every occasion, homemade jams and jellies, locally-made honey and honey products and spices.
Admission to the craft fair is $2 at the door. A portion of the proceeds go toward the Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center Scholarship Fund.